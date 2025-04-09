Fernwood Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CON. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 421.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,322,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957,396 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 4th quarter worth about $46,270,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 4th quarter worth about $44,395,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,003,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 394.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,458,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,631,000 after buying an additional 1,960,710 shares during the period.

NYSE:CON opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $24.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.35.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent ( NYSE:CON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.00 million. Analysts expect that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

CON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

