Fernwood Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMQQ. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 13,147 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,454,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 448,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,469,000 after purchasing an additional 88,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,183,000.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Price Performance

Shares of EMQQ stock opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.58. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $41.67. The company has a market cap of $309.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.66.

About Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

