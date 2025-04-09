Fernwood Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 887.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.32.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, Director William T. Giles bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $186.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,688.57. The trade was a 215.98 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $170.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.64. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.46 and a 1 year high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.08). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

