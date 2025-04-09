Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.06% of Ferrari worth $62,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth about $697,226,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Ferrari by 380.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 243,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,770,000 after purchasing an additional 192,694 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Ferrari by 1,226.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 132,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,153,000 after purchasing an additional 122,690 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,908,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,657,000.

Ferrari Price Performance

RACE stock opened at $398.50 on Wednesday. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $391.54 and a 1 year high of $509.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $453.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $449.53.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $3.1265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $2.44. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Ferrari’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RACE shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Ferrari from $584.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $490.29.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

