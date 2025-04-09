Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.90 and last traded at $27.82, with a volume of 611536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.23.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 278.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 1,658.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 667.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap stocks belonging to a broad US equity index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELC was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

