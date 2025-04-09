Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.81 and last traded at $42.94, with a volume of 312467 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.89.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Up 7.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity High Dividend ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDVV. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $75,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

