Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $53.59 and last traded at $54.83, with a volume of 88241 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.89.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Up 6.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.32.

Get Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDLO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,286,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,255,000 after buying an additional 934,366 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 748,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,346,000 after purchasing an additional 23,477 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,890,000 after purchasing an additional 37,741 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 393,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,836,000 after buying an additional 107,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,492,000.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.