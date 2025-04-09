FIL Ltd Acquires 303,811 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,235,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,811 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.40% of CBRE Group worth $162,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 72,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 142,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,758,000 after purchasing an additional 38,257 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 382,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,174,000 after buying an additional 98,263 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CBRE opened at $113.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 1.26. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.24 and a 52-week high of $147.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. Analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $100,669.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,517.85. This trade represents a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $251,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,491,941.67. This represents a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

