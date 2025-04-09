FIL Ltd Acquires 31,399 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,738,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,399 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 2.16% of Aramark worth $214,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Aramark by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Aramark by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Aramark by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARMK. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Aramark from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Aramark in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.42.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $30.36 on Wednesday. Aramark has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $42.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.76 and its 200 day moving average is $37.63.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This is a boost from Aramark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Aramark’s payout ratio is 33.07%.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

