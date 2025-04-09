FIL Ltd Acquires 50,756 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,202,627 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,756 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.63% of Western Digital worth $131,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 278.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 413 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WDC. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $74.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna cut their price target on Western Digital from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.21.

Western Digital stock opened at $31.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.99. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.55. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.76.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.36). Western Digital had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $68,616.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,575.36. This trade represents a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

