FIL Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

FIL Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,814,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500,951 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 1.80% of Tetra Tech worth $191,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 23,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 10,835 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 823,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,818,000 after buying an additional 260,913 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 11,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 10,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 10,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $347,282.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,528.68. This represents a 14.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTEK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 target price on Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.92.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Tetra Tech stock opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $51.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.41 and its 200 day moving average is $39.20. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 22.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

