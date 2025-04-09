FIL Ltd Decreases Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

FIL Ltd lowered its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 76.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,591,683 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $109,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,165,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $653,160,000 after buying an additional 876,182 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,552,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 26,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,678,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 737.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 56,521 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,476,000 after purchasing an additional 49,775 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.80.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at $865,533. The trade was a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $246.30 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $159.14 and a one year high of $276.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $258.64 and its 200-day moving average is $236.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.40%.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.