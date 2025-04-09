FIL Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

FIL Ltd cut its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,094,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 59,954 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 3.97% of Valvoline worth $184,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VVV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at $54,114,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 766.6% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 644,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,335,000 after buying an additional 570,550 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,340,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,156,000 after buying an additional 439,809 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Valvoline by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,577,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,067,000 after acquiring an additional 349,778 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $224,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,560.05. The trade was a 28.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VVV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Valvoline from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Valvoline

Valvoline Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $31.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.32. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.18 and a 52-week high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 143.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.