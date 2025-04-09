FIL Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

FIL Ltd lifted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,582,696 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 708,999 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.21% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $138,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BNS. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,588.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on BNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

NYSE BNS opened at $44.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $43.68 and a fifty-two week high of $57.07.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.7415 dividend. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

