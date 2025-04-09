FIL Ltd Has $125.84 Million Stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

FIL Ltd lowered its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,056,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 811,151 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.77% of Nutanix worth $125,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nutanix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,442,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,271,000 after purchasing an additional 33,980 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Nutanix by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 1,555.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 74,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 69,722 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays set a $94.00 price target on shares of Nutanix and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.93.

In related news, Director Groen Max Pieter De sold 5,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $409,805,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,354,032 shares in the company, valued at $845,988,924.32. The trade was a 32.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $533,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,288. This represents a 69.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,610,886 shares of company stock worth $417,646,356. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $58.17 on Wednesday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $79.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.62.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

