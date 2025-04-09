FIL Ltd Increases Stock Position in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,327,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596,158 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 3.94% of RXO worth $150,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in RXO by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,203,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,937 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of RXO by 13.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,124,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,498,000 after acquiring an additional 602,741 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in RXO by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,185,000 after acquiring an additional 307,492 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in RXO by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,375,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,629,000 after acquiring an additional 508,330 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in RXO by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,145,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,138,000 after purchasing an additional 76,653 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RXO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of RXO in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of RXO from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer cut RXO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on RXO from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

Shares of RXO stock opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.60. RXO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $32.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.63.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. RXO had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that RXO, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

