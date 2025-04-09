FIL Ltd Lowers Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

FIL Ltd lessened its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 603,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 125,837 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.33% of IQVIA worth $118,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its position in IQVIA by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 9,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQV has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IQVIA from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.05.

IQV stock opened at $143.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.80. The stock has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.87 and a twelve month high of $252.88.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

