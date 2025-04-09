FIL Ltd Reduces Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

FIL Ltd decreased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,808,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,181,720 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 3.44% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $223,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,472,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,524 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,851,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,943,000 after acquiring an additional 246,163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,059,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,585,000 after acquiring an additional 315,272 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,751,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,647,000 after acquiring an additional 116,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 2,627,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,838,000 after acquiring an additional 49,553 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BEP opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 0.99. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.97.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.16. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.373 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -167.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.18.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

