FIL Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

FIL Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,172,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393,956 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.69% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $244,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,119,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,312,000 after buying an additional 2,105,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 284,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,866,000 after purchasing an additional 20,448 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,234,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,693,000 after purchasing an additional 229,679 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 44,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth $1,504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

CCEP opened at $81.84 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $65.94 and a 12 month high of $91.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.57. The company has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.73.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCEP. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

