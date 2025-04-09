FIL Ltd Sells 1,100,835 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

FIL Ltd cut its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,747,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,100,835 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.54% of Restaurant Brands International worth $113,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,813,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,148,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,802,000 after buying an additional 715,754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,137,000 after buying an additional 467,958 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,165,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $858,101,000 after acquiring an additional 421,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $19,243,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 93,619 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total transaction of $5,837,144.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 848,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,908,838.30. This trade represents a 9.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Duncan Fulton sold 15,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $998,055.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,095.04. The trade was a 26.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 278,716 shares of company stock worth $17,740,281. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

NYSE:QSR opened at $59.64 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.26 and a twelve month high of $77.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.92.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 28.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.63.

Read Our Latest Report on QSR

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.