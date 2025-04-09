FIL Ltd Sells 1,153,146 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

FIL Ltd decreased its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,727,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,153,146 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 2.11% of Genpact worth $160,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Genpact during the third quarter valued at $1,197,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Genpact by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its stake in Genpact by 242.8% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 130,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 92,641 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 192.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,129,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,701,000 after buying an additional 2,060,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on G shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Genpact from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Genpact from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.44.

Genpact Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $45.05 on Wednesday. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $30.23 and a 1 year high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.59.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.04). Genpact had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 22.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $664,904.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,167,926.94. This represents a 4.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $513,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,475,125.06. This represents a 7.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

