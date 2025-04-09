Finning International (TSE:FTT) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$34.59 and last traded at C$35.34, with a volume of 41109 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$36.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Finning International from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.00.

Finning International Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.07. The firm has a market cap of C$5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.65.

In other news, Senior Officer Cheryl Lynn Gray sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.35, for a total transaction of C$110,884.50. Also, Senior Officer Juan Pablo Amar sold 1,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.18, for a total transaction of C$82,004.33. Insiders sold 7,969 shares of company stock valued at $344,424 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

See Also

