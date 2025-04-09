Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Issues Earnings Results

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Firan Technology Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FTGFF traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $5.00. 2,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727. Firan Technology Group has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $6.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average of $5.14.
Firan Technology Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Firan Technology Group
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Quantum Computing: The $6.5 Billion Opportunity You Can’t Ignore
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Are Tariffs Threatening Disney’s Comeback Story?
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Is Alphabet a Generational Buying Opportunity at These Levels?
Receive News & Ratings for Firan Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firan Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.