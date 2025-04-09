First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.87 and last traded at $16.88, with a volume of 1218497 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.22.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 108,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

