Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 162,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up 1.3% of Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $33,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,891,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,435,280,000 after purchasing an additional 218,833 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,568,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,376,482,000 after buying an additional 2,126,419 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,030,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,597 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,406,452,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,437,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,116,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $195.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.81.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total transaction of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,637,326.05. The trade was a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fiserv from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.64.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

