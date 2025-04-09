Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.61 and last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 415589 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Flywire from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BTIG Research lowered Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Flywire from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Flywire from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.92.

Flywire Trading Up 5.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.85 million. Flywire had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 4.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gretchen Howard bought 8,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $97,245.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,623.80. This represents a 40.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 5,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $55,671.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 247,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,414.88. This trade represents a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,579,000. Voss Capital LP acquired a new position in Flywire in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,621,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,363,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,406,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Flywire by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,741,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,888 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

