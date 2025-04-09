Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,635,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,439,215 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 14.57% of Scholar Rock worth $589,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 9.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after buying an additional 42,139 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 900.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 94,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 249.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 28,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 20,456 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 3,443.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Scholar Rock Stock Down 6.0 %

Scholar Rock stock opened at $24.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.17. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $46.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Katie Peng sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $34,626.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,579.98. This represents a 3.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jing L. Marantz sold 5,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,240. This represents a 7.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 299,772 shares of company stock worth $11,245,798. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Profile

(Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.