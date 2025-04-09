Fmr LLC Buys 1,744,225 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,702,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,744,225 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.59% of Baker Hughes worth $644,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,543,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,212,000 after acquiring an additional 465,832 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at $829,092,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $291,289,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,086,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,705,000 after buying an additional 135,200 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,541,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,271,000 after buying an additional 45,324 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $358,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,730.54. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ BKR opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.01. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $30.93 and a 12 month high of $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 10.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BKR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKR

About Baker Hughes

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.