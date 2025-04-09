Fmr LLC Buys 3,380,869 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,159,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,380,869 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 9.07% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $527,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5,268.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $26.43 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.61. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.59.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.