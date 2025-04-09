Fmr LLC Grows Holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,159,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866,328 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 15.64% of PROCEPT BioRobotics worth $656,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.29.

In related news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $41,824.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,161,966.46. This represents a 0.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $312,403.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,875,374.20. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,455 shares of company stock valued at $368,322. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRCT opened at $48.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 1.09. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 52 week low of $47.04 and a 52 week high of $103.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.25.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 38.57%. The business had revenue of $68.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

