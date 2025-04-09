Fmr LLC Has $623.70 Million Stock Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,001,189 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 152,810 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 7.52% of Wintrust Financial worth $623,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 24.1% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 20,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,627,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,169,000 after purchasing an additional 126,724 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $95.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.15 and a 200-day moving average of $122.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $89.10 and a twelve month high of $142.04.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.11. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 19.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $54,475.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,042.20. This trade represents a 15.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David A. Dykstra sold 4,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total transaction of $553,209.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 206,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,088,465.14. This trade represents a 2.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,178 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,315. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.38.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

