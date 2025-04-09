Fmr LLC Has $666.92 Million Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,237,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,114 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.52% of TotalEnergies worth $666,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $64.10 target price (down previously from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.42.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $53.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.62. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

