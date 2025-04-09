Fmr LLC Purchases 29,578 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,826,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,578 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 12.27% of PVH worth $721,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in PVH by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 316,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,436,000 after purchasing an additional 143,994 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PVH by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 63,110 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,674,000 after buying an additional 18,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PVH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PVH from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PVH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $139.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PVH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $149.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.13.

PVH Trading Down 8.6 %

NYSE PVH opened at $60.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $59.27 and a 52 week high of $124.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.34. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.89.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The textile maker reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. PVH had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.42%.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

