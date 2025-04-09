Fmr LLC Reduces Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,514,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,976 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 15.15% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $604,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 55,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 16,982 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,308,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 216,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,466,000 after buying an additional 22,146 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 114,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 18,289 shares during the last quarter.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.78 and a 52 week high of $64.62.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.14. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASO. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ASO

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.