Fmr LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,942,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,890 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.45% of RTX worth $687,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,479,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,710,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,264,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,610,000 after buying an additional 1,000,722 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RTX by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,047,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,198,000 after buying an additional 576,214 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,611,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,264,000 after acquiring an additional 603,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $1,745,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $361,728.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at $664,008.40. This trade represents a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,625,382.88. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on RTX from $156.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

RTX Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $120.28 on Wednesday. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $99.07 and a 12-month high of $136.17. The company has a market cap of $160.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.40.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. Equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

