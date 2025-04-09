Foran Mining (TSE:FOM) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Foran Mining Corp. (TSE:FOM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.86 and last traded at C$2.90, with a volume of 1259443 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.98.

Foran Mining Trading Down 2.7 %

The stock has a market cap of C$1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.72 and a beta of 3.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.06.

About Foran Mining

Foran Mining Corp is a zinc-copper exploration and development company with projects located along the Flin Flon Greenstone Belt. Its project portfolio comprises McIlvenna Bay, Bigstone, VMS Primer, Hanson Lake Project, and others projects.

