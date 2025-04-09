Ford Motor Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 212,687 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 28% compared to the average volume of 165,538 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.40 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Ford Motor

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ford Motor Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,083,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,980,630,000 after acquiring an additional 57,182,803 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $387,282,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 22,512,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $222,872,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535,335 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2,905.1% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,989,463 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,106,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,278,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497,321 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:F traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.41. 167,614,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,311,133. The stock has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average is $10.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

About Ford Motor

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.