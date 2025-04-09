Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Forge Global in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE FRGE opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. Forge Global has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $116.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94.

Forge Global shares are scheduled to reverse split on Tuesday, April 15th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Monday, March 31st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, April 14th.

Forge Global declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,030,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,424,170.40. This trade represents a 0.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jennifer Phillips sold 159,108 shares of Forge Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $159,108.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 604,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,728. The trade was a 20.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Forge Global by 355.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 685,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 534,717 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forge Global by 325.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 456,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 348,997 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Forge Global by 341.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 295,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. 40.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

