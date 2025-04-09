FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 66,728 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.06% of FormFactor worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 1,255.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 116,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 107,837 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in FormFactor by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,913,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,019,000 after buying an additional 39,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 14.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,478,000 after buying an additional 20,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FORM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

FormFactor Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $23.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.95 and a 200-day moving average of $39.59. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.58 and a twelve month high of $63.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.14). FormFactor had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at FormFactor

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $112,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,533,716. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

