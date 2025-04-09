Fortune 45 LLC Has $37.43 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fortune 45 LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 24.4% of Fortune 45 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fortune 45 LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $37,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,477,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,661,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Retirements Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth $4,799,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $416.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $495.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $503.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $540.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

