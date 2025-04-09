Fortune 45 LLC Invests $201,000 in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fortune 45 LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 514 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Home Depot accounts for 0.1% of Fortune 45 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.08.

Home Depot Trading Down 2.2 %

HD opened at $333.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $379.92 and a 200-day moving average of $397.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.77 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The stock has a market cap of $331.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

