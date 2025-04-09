Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.07% of FOX worth $14,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of FOX by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 295,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,511,000 after purchasing an additional 29,682 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in FOX by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 365,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,710,000 after buying an additional 177,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in FOX by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 29,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $3,083,860.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,200,862 shares in the company, valued at $63,849,832.54. The trade was a 4.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $69,178.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,324.61. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FOX Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $43.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.58. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $27.63 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.58.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.35. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Moffett Nathanson downgraded FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FOX

About FOX

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.