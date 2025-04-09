Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $83.24 and last traded at $84.21, with a volume of 309583 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.51.

Franklin Electric Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $485.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.265 dividend. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 27.53%.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $99,117.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,281.14. This represents a 11.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Franklin Electric by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 189.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Stories

