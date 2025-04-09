Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 281,651 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 138% from the previous session’s volume of 118,525 shares.The stock last traded at $21.41 and had previously closed at $21.45.

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average is $21.39.

Get Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 878,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,518,000 after acquiring an additional 419,709 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 266,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after buying an additional 23,639 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 12,060 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,252,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 13,878 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FLCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses a combined top-down and bottom-up approach to select investment-grade USD-denominated bonds without a duration target. FLCO was launched on Oct 3, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.