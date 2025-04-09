Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 131,910 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,910 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.09% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $10,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. National Pension Service bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HST opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.26. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.99.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 12.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HST shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.54.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

