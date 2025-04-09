Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 3,038 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $10,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferrari in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Ferrari by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $398.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $453.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $449.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $391.54 and a 12-month high of $509.13.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $3.1265 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $2.44. Ferrari’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RACE shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays upgraded Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ferrari from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.29.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

