Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,897 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $9,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 74.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,402,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,283,000 after buying an additional 599,610 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at $52,738,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at $15,197,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth $14,617,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,849,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,428,000 after purchasing an additional 118,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

SCCO opened at $75.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $74.84 and a one year high of $127.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.01). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.27% and a net margin of 29.53%. Analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

SCCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $106.30 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Southern Copper from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.42.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

