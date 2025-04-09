Franklin Resources Inc. Has $10.15 Million Stock Holdings in Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) by 59.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,765,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,366,962 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 6.98% of Integra Resources worth $10,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRG. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Integra Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Integra Resources by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 9,190,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after acquiring an additional 386,675 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. raised its position in Integra Resources by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,411,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 731,624 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Integra Resources during the third quarter worth about $1,189,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in Integra Resources by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,126,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Integra Resources from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

Integra Resources Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $192.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.37. Integra Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $1.38.

Integra Resources Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

