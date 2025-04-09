Franklin Resources Inc. Has $11.25 Million Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 962.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,300 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Hasbro worth $11,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Hasbro by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 54,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 11,811 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 86,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 33,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Hasbro by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

Hasbro Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.51. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $73.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.78.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. Hasbro had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 47.93%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Hasbro Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.