Franklin Resources Inc. Has $8.62 Million Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.05% of Quest Diagnostics worth $8,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $191,823,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $367,180,000 after buying an additional 916,898 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,093,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,896,000 after acquiring an additional 497,995 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $67,447,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 881,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $133,023,000 after purchasing an additional 113,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics
In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $434,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,750. This represents a 19.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 1,250 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.57, for a total value of $205,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,802.19. This trade represents a 6.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,903 shares of company stock worth $9,460,221. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance
NYSE DGX opened at $160.03 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $125.42 and a fifty-two week high of $178.87. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.67.
Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 41.61%.
Quest Diagnostics Profile
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.
